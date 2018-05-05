Former Arsenal star Robert Pires has made the rather baffling call that David Ospina should be the club’s number one next season to replace Petr Cech.

The Gunners look in desperate need of a new signing in goal and have been linked with one or two big names in recent times as they look likely to make changes under a new manager next season.

The Daily Star claim Arsenal could have as much as £200million to spend and we’ve advised the club to pursue their rumoured interest in Bayer Leverkusen shot-stopper Bernd Leno.

The German was linked with Arsenal earlier this season by the Sun and is surely the kind of calibre of player the north Londoners need to be chasing, but Pires has somehow seen something in Ospina that no one else has.

The Colombia international has mostly been a backup during his time at the Emirates Stadium and has rarely impressed when given a run in the side.

And yet, Pires feels there is no need for the next Arsenal manager to sign a goalkeeper for next season.

‘I don’t think Arsenal need to sign anyone to replace Petr Cech because David Ospina is an excellent goalkeeper,’ the Frenchman told bwin.

‘Ospina plays well every time he gets a chance and he’s first choice for Colombia. Ospina has been at the club for a long time and I think he should be number 1.’

Pires – great player back in the day, but clearly doesn’t know a thing about goalkeepers.