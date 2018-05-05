Arsenal could be ready to hand their next manager £200million to spend in the transfer market this summer as Massimiliano Allegri emerges as the leading contender to replace Arsene Wenger.

If the Daily Star‘s report is to be believed, who should be on Allegri’s list to rebuild this struggling Arsenal side for next season?

It’ll be no easy job taking the Gunners back to the top, so here’s our six-man list of recommended targets who could usher in the start of a bright new era under Allegri or indeed anyone else who ends up stepping in for Wenger…

Jorginho – £50m

The Daily Mirror have previously linked the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United with the Napoli midfielder, but Jorginho looks ideal to solve what has been a problem position for Arsenal.

The Sun have suggested Arsenal could be one of many names interested in the impressive Italy international, who would clearly be a real coup for the Gunners given the level of interest in him.

With Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny not at all convincing as options in that defensive midfield area, a more commanding player like Jorginho looks essential to Allegri or any other future Arsenal manager looking to make the team competitive in the race for major honours once again.

Malcom – £50m

First linked with Arsenal by the Guardian back in January, the Sun have since linked other big names with £50m-rated Bordeaux attacking midfielder Malcom.

Given the anonymous performance of Mesut Ozil against Atletico Madrid on Thursday, any watching managers will be alarmed at the Germany international as such a key creative option for the club.

Malcom can fill a variety of roles in that attacking midfield three and looks a young talent destined for the very top, so Arsenal must ensure they can see off competition for the Brazilian’s signature.