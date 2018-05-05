Arsenal legend Robert Pires has given a major vote of confidence to striker Alexandre Lacazette after an inconsistent first season at the Emirates Stadium this year.

The France international was seen as a big-name buy when he joined the Gunners from Lyon in the summer transfer window, but it’s fair to say he hasn’t won everyone over in his first season in England.

Pires himself was slow to get going when he first joined Arsenal but is now regarded as one of their finest ever players, so it could be encouraging that he sees enough in Lacazette to expect him to step up.

The 26-year-old was prolific at Lyon, scoring 37 goals in 45 games in his final season with the Ligue 1 club, though he’s managed just 16 in 37 appearances in all competitions with Arsenal.

Fans could do well to remember, however, that Lacazette has had his struggles with injury and that the team as a whole have not been up to scratch, so there’s every chance that a new manager and more new players next term could do the trick for aiding Lacazette in his development.

‘I think Lacazette has had a very good first season at Arsenal,’ Pires told bwin.

‘He is a very hungry striker who has tried to make a difference in the big games.

‘I think he works very hard at his game and he now has a lot of confidence. Lacazette will be even better and score more goals in the Premier League next year.’