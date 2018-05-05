Arsenal legend wants Gunners to seal ambitious £77million double transfer

Arsenal legend Robert Pires has recommended two transfers for his old club to pursue this summer in the form of Manchester United forward Anthony Martial and Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

The Frenchman, who played for Arsenal between 2000 and 2006 and formed one part of some of their best ever teams, now has two players in mind who could help them get back to their best as they prepare for life after Arsene Wenger with a new manager.

MORE: £80m star favours Arsenal transfer over Chelsea, Manchester City or Tottenham

As well as discussing potential candidates to take the job, Pires spoke glowingly about both Martial and Sokratis as he admitted he’d love to see them at Arsenal in an interview with bwin.

‘I’m a big fan of Anthony Martial,’ he said. ‘He’s very fast, he has excellent dribbling skills and he has the potential to score a lot of goals, but I think he has to play more football.

‘I don’t know why he isn’t playing more for Manchester United and (Jose) Mourinho needs to show more confidence in him. I would welcome him at Arsenal!

‘I think improving the defence must be a priority for the new manager and I think Sokratis Papastathopoulos would be a very good signing.

‘He’s been a consistent performer for Borussia Dortmund and I would like to see him lead the defensive line for Arsenal.’

Martial has recently been linked with Chelsea by the Guardian after a frustrating season at United, and the Times also recently suggested he was unhappy at seeing talks with Arsenal blocked by the Red Devils in January.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal will go back in for him, but the the Daily Mail suggest he’d likely cost around £60million.

On top of that, Bild have linked Sokratis as a transfer target for Arsenal so Pires could well get his wish there at least.

Poaching a young player of Martial’s quality and potential from a rival like United, however, could be a tall order for Arsenal.