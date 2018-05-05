Barcelona are reportedly weighing up a big money move for a player who could be set to replace Luis Suarez at the Nou Camp.

Don Balon are stating that the Spanish giants, who won their seventh La Liga title in the last 10 years last month, are planning for the departure of Suarez, and have singled out Harry Kane as the player they want to replace the Uruguayan.

MORE: Barcelona to have to pay €50M to bag transfer of Bundesliga star, Lionel Messi eager to see club move for ace

The news outlet are also that are willing to depart with €250m to secure a deal for the England star, a total they report will include his wages for his first year at the club.

Kane has proven to be one of the best players in the world these last few seasons, with the Spurs star bagging a somewhat ludicrous amount of goals for the north London side since the start of the 2014/15 season.

The England international’s lethalness in front of goal and composure has seen him described by a few as one of the best forwards in world football, and rightly so.

Since the start of the 2015/16 season, the 24-year-old has scored a total of 81 goals in 102 appearances in the Premier League, an astonishing record for a player that’s only been playing in Spurs’ first team regularly for four seasons.

If Barcelona are serious about finding a replacement for Suarez, they’ll have a hard time finding one that’s better than Spurs talisman Kane.