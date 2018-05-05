Zinedine Zidane ready to make two big calls as Real Madrid take on Barcelona in El Clasico

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is reportedly ready to make two big selection decisions for this weekend’s El Clasico match against Barcelona.

Los Blancos travel to the Nou Camp to greet the new La Liga champions, though they make the journey having just reached a third Champions League final in a row after a semi-final win over Bayern Munich in midweek.

Zidane will now surely have one eye on that final clash with Liverpool at the end of the month, and Don Balon suggest he’s considering resting players and fielding something of a makeshift side for El Clasico.

The Spanish outlet suggests the most likely changes will be out wide and in central midfield, with Mateo Kovacic perhaps set to come in so one of Luka Modric or Toni Kroos can get a rest.

Lucas Vazquez has shone in recent times and so could also get a breather for this big game, meaning Gareth Bale should get a chance to impress against Barcelona.

While these matches are always among the most exciting of the season, it certainly comes at a time when the intensity and importance of the occasion has dipped somewhat.

Barca are already champions and Real will be focusing on the Liverpool game, though this should still be intriguing as ever as Madrid have the motivation of ending their rivals’ 41-game unbeaten run in the league.