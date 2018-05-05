Chelsea have reportedly slapped a £53M asking price on the head of summer signing and France international Tiemoue Bakayoko, however it still seems Borussia Dortmund are interested in the player.

The Sun are stating that, as re-reported from Sport1, that the Blues rate the Frenchman at £53M, and that this price is one that Dortmund deem as being too much.

The news outlet are also stating that despite the valuation Antonio Conte’s side have for the midfielder, the Bundesliga side are still keen on bringing the player to the Westfalenstadion.

Since moving to the west London club from French giants Monaco in the summer, Bakayoko has failed to make a substantial impression at Stamford Bridge.

Despite impressive massively in France last season, Bakayoko has been somewhat of a let down this campaign, with his performances being below what Blues fans expected of him when he first joined.

This has come as somewhat a surprise, after the midfielder helped Monaco achieve a Champions League semi final last season, with his displays leading to some calling him one of the best and most effective midfielders in Europe last campaign.

If Dortmund are still truly interested in the player, it’ll be interesting to see if they decided to move for him in the summer, and if the Blues lower their valuation for the midfielder.