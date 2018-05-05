Everton vs Southampton starting lineup: Who’s in the starting XI?

Southampton travel to face Everton this weekend as the Saints seek three points.

Gyli Sigurdsson (knee) remains sidelined and might not be seen again for the Toffees this season.

Everton will be without Dominic Calvert-Lewin for Southampton’s visit this weekend after the forward suffered a small stress fracture in his back, meaning he is out for the season.

James McCarthy (broken leg), Eliaquim Mangala (ankle) and Mason Holgate (knee) – are all injured.

As for the Saints, Steven Davis is out until next month with an Achilles injury.

The Toffees make two changes with Yanick Bolasie and Tom Davies starting.

The Saints will be desperate for three points to boost their hopes of survival as they face fellow strugglers, Swansea next, followed by Manchester City.

Everton vs Southampton starting lineup

Everton XI

Southampton XI