Arsenal take on Burnley tomorrow with Arsene Wenger taking charge of his last home game.

The Gunners will be hoping to give Wenger a last home victory after they suffered Europa League heartache after they were knocked out by Atletico Madrid.

Wenger said it would be an emotional to say goodbye to the Arsenal faithful after 22 years.

“I feel sad because I love this club and what it represents and you don’t leave 22 years of your life and walk away easy,” he said.

“But I have dealt with difficult situations in my life and I will do it again.”

Sean Dyche is a contender for manager of the season after a brilliant campaign with the Clarets, who are in seventh position and will be rewarded with European football.

However, Burnley don’t have the best record on the road to north London and have lost all of their last five trips to face Arsenal.

When is Arsenal vs Burnley and what time is kick-off?

Arsenal vs Burnley at Emirates Stadium with kick-off scheduled for 4.30pm on Sunday, May 6.

Is Arsenal vs Burnley on TV and is there a live stream?

The match will be not be televised live on TV in the UK.

Sky Sports will dedicate the final hour of their Super Sunday football coverage to Wenger’s last game in charge of Arsenal at Emirates Stadium, according to the Evening Standard called ‘Merci Arsene’.

However, highlights will be on Match of the Day 2 at 10.30pm.

Arsenal vs Burnley team news

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to return to the starting XI after he was ineligible in the Europa League but central midfielder Mohamed Elneny is still out with an ankle problem.

Arsenal will be without captain Laurent Koscielny for Burnley’s visit after the defender suffered a serious Achilles injury in Thursday’s Europa League defeat to Atletico Madrid and looks set to miss the World Cup with France.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan appeared as a second half substitute against Atletico after he picked up a knock on the same knee that he previously injured during his comeback against Manchester United.

Santi Cazorla is targeting a comeback before the end of the season.

The veteran Spaniard has not played since 2016 due to a severe achilles injury, but is hopeful of making the bench for one of Arsenal’s final three Premier League games.

Chris Wood (ankle) is a doubt after a nasty cut in the 0-0 draw with Brighton, but should play. Ben Mee (calf) is out but could return for the Clarets final game of the season.

Arsenal vs Burnley odds

Arsenal – 4/7

Draw – 7/2

Burnley – 11/2