It’s the big game in La Liga on Sunday with El Clasico taking place.

Champions Barcelona, host Champions League finalists Real Madrid.

Barca claimed the title with a 4-2 win over Deportivo, with Lionel Messi scoring his 46th career hat-trick, and now the Catalans have sights on making history by becoming the first team in La Liga history to go unbeaten throughout the entire season.

Andres Iniesta plays at home for the first time since his announcement he would be leaving the club in the summer and will be looking to claim his 32nd title for the club.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid buoyed after they advanced to their third Champions League final when they defeated Bayern Munich on aggregate.

They will be keen to stop their arch rivals from making history but the last time Los Blancos beat them was over 12 months ago on April 2, 2016.

When is Barcelona vs Real Madrid and what time is kick-off?

Barcelona host Real Madrid at Camp Nou with kick-off scheduled for 7.45pm on Sunday, May 6.

Is Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico on TV and is there a live stream?

The match will be televised live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 7.00pm.

Sky Sports subscribers will be able to stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid team news

Barca have no injury concerns, however, Sergi Samper (ankle) is still sidelined with a long-term injury, according to The Sun.

For Real Madrid, Dani Carvajal, forced off in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final with Bayern, is expected to miss out while Raphael Varane are both doubts.

Isco could be set to feature, after he was filmed training by the club and is included in the squad, as reported per Goal.

Casemiro and Gareth Bale could start for Real, after being named on the bench against Bayern.

Karim Benzema will be looking to start again after he netted a brace.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid odds

Barcelona – 4/6

Draw – 18/5

Real Madrid – 18/5