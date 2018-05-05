It’s party time for Man City as they host Huddersfield on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s side need one more win to break Chelsea’s 2004-05 tally of 95 points and last season’s 30 victories.

Victory will also mean they have a great chance of breaking the 100 points barrier from their remaining games.

There will also be celebrations for City as they will be awarded the trophy after the conclusion of the game.

There will also be emotional scenes as Yaya Toure is set to leave the club this summer.

Huddersfield face the real possibility of being relegated this season.

David Wagner’s side sit just three points about Southampton and two above Stoke – with City, Chelsea and Arsenal left to play.

Wagner said: “Everyone wants to play games like this. If we like to stay in the Premier League, the miracle we’ve been working on, then we have to collect points against these three teams.

“We are in a position at the minute where no one expected us. Everything is in our hands and we have to fight.”

Interestingly, City have not won a home league meeting with Huddersfield since November 1987.

When is Man City vs Huddersfield and what time is kick-off?

Manchester City host Huddersfield at Etihad Stadium with kick-off scheduled for 1.30pm on Sunday, May 6.

Is Man City vs Huddersfield on TV and is there a live stream?

The match will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 12:30pm.

Sky Sports subscribers will be able to stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app.

Man City vs Huddersfield team news

Kyle Walker (groin) and Vincent Kompany (illness) should return on Sunday, however, John Stones (groin) is sidelined, according to the Evening Standard.

Sergio Aguero (knee) will not be rushed back – meaning Gabriel Jesus should continue to play.

As for the Terriers, Tom Ince picked up a hamstring injury against Watford, which meant he was unavailable for their game against Everton.

However, they hope he will be fit, according to The Sun.

Elias Kachunga, Daniel Williams (both ankle) and Michael Hefele (knee) remain sidelined due to injury.

Man City vs Huddersfield odds

Man City – 1/12

Draw – 13/1

Huddersfield – 33/1