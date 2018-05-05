Is Watford vs Newcastle on TV? Live Stream, Match Preview, Team News and Kick-Off Time

Watford host Newcastle in the Premier League this Saturday.

The Hornets are nearly but safe but in dreadful form and are now without a win in seven games after they lost to Tottenham on Monday.

Watford are not mathematically guaranteed to stay up but look to be safe as they hold a six-point lead over the bottom three.

Rafa Benitez has performed wonders this season for the Toons and are currently three points above their opponents in 10th place and can strengthen their hopes of a top half finish with a win at Vicarage Road.

When is Watford vs Newcastle and what time is kick-off?

Watford host Newcastle at Vicarage Road with kick-off scheduled for 3pm on Saturday, May 5.

Is Watford vs Newcastle on TV and is there a live stream?

The match will be not be televised live on TV in the UK.

However, highlights are available on Match of the Day at 10.25pm

Watford vs Newcastle team news

Christian Atsu missed Saturday’s defeat to West Brom through injury and he hasn’t recovered to face the the Hornets.

Benitez will also be unable to call upon defender Ciaran Clark as he has a knee problem.

The Magpies will be without forward Islam Slimani who is suspended while Mikel Merino is rated as doubtful.

Watford should welcome back Roberto Pereyra after he returned to full training.

A host of longer-term absentees including Gerard Deulofeu, Tom Cleverley, Nathaniel Chalobah and Younes Kaboul are still unavailable.

Stefano Okaka is also out with a thigh injury.

Watford vs Newcastle odds

Watford – 13/10

Draw – 12/5

Newcastle – 12/5