Laurent Koscielny injury update: Will Arsenal star play at the World Cup 2018?

France boss Didier Deschamps confirmed the news that Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny will miss the World Cup this summer.

Koscielny, has been nursing a troublesome Achilles problem for the best part of two years and it appeared to give way in the 12th minute of Arsenal’s Europa League semi-final defeat to Atletico Madrid on Thursday evening.

The defender, untouched by Atletico players, fell to the ground after his studs were caught in the turf and was in agony – clutching the back of his foot.

After lengthy treatment, he was stretchered off the field and Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said after the match that the player may have ruptured his Achilles.

Laurent Koscielny injury update

France have now confirmed that the 32-year-old, who has 51 caps, will have to sit out the World Cup.

France coach Didier Deschamps said: “It’s a very big blow for the French team.

“An injury never comes at the right time.

“I am really very sad for Laurent because this World Cup was also a very important moment for him in his career.

“I wish him strength and a good return to the field, because I’m sure he still has some great things to show.”