Liverpool urged to complete ‘perfect signing’ following Stoke City’s relegation from the Premier League

Liverpool fans are gathering in numbers on Twitter to urge their club to seal the transfer of goalkeeper Jack Butland following Stoke City’s relegation from the Premier League today.

England international Butland is considered one of the finest ‘keepers in the country at the moment but is currently looking destined for Championship football next season unless another top flight club snaps him up.

Stoke will surely find it hard to hold on to such a quality player, with Liverpool one club in particular need of a new signing in goal this summer.

Stoke's Jack Butland
Liverpool could certainly do worse than the transfer of goalkeeper Jack Butland

Jurgen Klopp must be aware that Loris Karius is not quite good enough to be the long-term solution as the Reds’ number one, even if he has edged ahead of the equally unconvincing Simon Mignolet in the pecking order for the moment.

Butland would easily be an upgrade and it’s no wonder plenty of Liverpool fans are now calling for the team to pounce on Stoke’s relegation and bring the 25-year-old to Anfield this summer…

