Manchester United handed chance to seal Cristiano Ronaldo transfer if another Real Madrid deal also goes through

Manchester United may want to take note that Cristiano Ronaldo is threatening to leave Real Madrid if they decide to sell Karim Benzema in this summer’s transfer window.

The Portugal international has throughout his Bernabeu career been linked with a possible romantic return to his old club United – the place he really made his name as a global star.

Ronaldo left Old Trafford for Spain back in 2009 and has since gone on to become regarded as truly one of the greatest footballers of his generation and arguably of all time.

Despite being 33 years of age, he shows no signs of slowing down and Don Balon recently claimed he was open to a return to United, who were keen on landing him in a potential swap deal involving the under-performing Paul Pogba.

The latest from Don Balon is that Ronaldo is unhappy at the prospect of Benzema being offloaded this summer, even though few could argue the Frenchman has looked well below-par for most of this campaign.

United fans must now be hoping Real go over Ronaldo’s head and ship Benzema out, as the Spanish source claim Ronaldo would then be prepared to follow his team-mate out of the exit door.

Jose Mourinho certainly looks in need of more firepower up front after last night’s defeat to Brighton exposed the lack of depth and quality in his squad up front, with backups like Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial doing little to suggest they could win a regular starting place any time soon.