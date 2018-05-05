‘The final straw!’ Gary Neville tells Jose Mourinho Manchester United flops must NEVER play for the club again

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has launched a scathing attack on the club’s players after their shock 1-0 defeat away to Brighton on Friday evening.

The Red Devils shuffled their pack slightly with a makeshift side against the Seagulls, whose 1-0 victory cemented their Premier League status for next season.

MORE: Manchester United open transfer talks over 89-goal star for bargain release clause

Still, United’s squad players missed a real opportunity to stake their claim for a regular place, with Jose Mourinho highly critical of the likes of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford afterwards.

Neville echoed that anger and went a step further by telling Mourinho that some of these flops should never be playing for the club again after this embarrassing display.

‘It felt to me like a final straw for him with some of the players,’ Neville said on punditry duty with Sky Sports.

‘Woeful? Awful? It was a shocker from first minute to last minute. I never thought they’d come out in the second half and repeat the first half performance, but they did.

‘When you can’t get your the manager has to go, or the players must go. He’s going to make some big changes in the changing room. I’ve not got words for it.

‘I said during commentary, any player wondering why they aren’t playing in the cup final, show them that video, that attitude was terrible, it was awful.

‘They were absolutely terrible tonight, terrible. It’s not good enough. It’s the end of the season, but they’re wearing a Manchester United shirt and the standards have got to be higher. He’s lost faith in some of them.’