Real Madrid plan transfer swoop for €200million trio, including Manchester United and Juventus stars

Real Madrid are reportedly planning a major revamp of their squad in this summer’s transfer window and could spend as much as €200million on three new players.

Florentino Perez is planning these additions regardless of the result against Liverpool in this month’s Champions League final, and the players on his radar are Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic and Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti, according to Don Balon.

This would certainly give Los Blancos one of the very best squads in Europe again after a challenging year in La Liga this season, even if they have still scraped their way through to the Champions League final.

Real will not be guaranteed victory against Liverpool despite being favourites and having won the trophy for the last two years in a row and three times in the last four seasons.

Change is surely needed at the club as Zinedine Zidane has often struggled to get the best out of an ageing squad over the course of this campaign.

Many big names look past their best and could do with replacing, while Don Balon suggest Pjanic is being targeted due to interest in Toni Kroos from Manchester United.

Losing De Gea would be a huge blow for United but this is a rumour that has been around for some time after his remarkable rise in the Premier League and with ongoing doubts over Keylor Navas’ abilities as a truly world class ‘keeper.