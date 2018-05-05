Manchester United open transfer talks over 89-goal star for bargain release clause

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly been in touch with the entourage of Napoli forward Dries Mertens over a potential transfer this summer.

According to the Sun, the Red Devils boss is keen for his club to meet Mertens’ £25million release clause that applies to clubs outside Italy, which looks an absolute bargain if they can persuade him to make the move to Old Trafford.

The Belgium international has been on fire in front of goal for Napoli in the last couple of seasons, with manager Maurizio Sarri enjoying a great deal of success in moving him from out wide to up front.

Having scored 34 goals in his first three seasons for the club, Mertens then netted the same number in just 46 appearances last season, and has followed that up with a further 21 in all competitions this term.

The 30-year-old would undoubtedly add plenty of quality to this United side and could represent the best value-for-money attacking player on the market this summer.

The Sun add that Napoli face an uncertain future this summer as they look set to miss out on winning Serie A, with manager Sarri possibly also set to leave to take charge of Chelsea.

United will now hope this means Mertens can also be persuaded to pursue a fresh challenge in England and give Mourinho an upgrade on the likes of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford in attack, with the duo faring badly when finally given a run-out in the defeat to Brighton last night.