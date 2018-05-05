Stoke became the first Premier League club to be relegated this season after they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat at home to Crystal Palace.

It was going well for the Potters as Xherdan Shaqiri put them ahead with a brilliant free-kick in the 43rd minute but James McArthur levelled for Palace after half-time.

READ MORE: Buvac Arsenal manager odds: Who is the favourite between Buvac and Allegri?

Patrick van Aanholt then capitalised on a defensive error by Ryan Shawcross to score a late winner and end Stoke’s 10-year stay in the top-flight.

West Brom look to be joining them, however, they are undefeated since Darren Moore took as caretaker manager but they must beat Tottenham to keep their slim hopes of Premier League survival alive.

However, the damage was done before he took over from Alan Pardew and they will be relegated if they fail to beat Spurs.

They will go down also if Swansea pick up three points at Bournemouth, or if Southampton win at Everton.

The Terriers are three points above the drop zone, but are in real danger of going down given their next fixtures.

FT: The Potters have lost. Defeat means we will be playing Championship football next season (1-2) #SCFC — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) May 5, 2018

They have to face Manchester City tomorrow, followed by Chelsea, before being the last side to face Arsene Wenger as Arsenal manager.

Manchester City will be looking to break the Premier League points record and aim to surpass 100 points for the first time.

Chelsea still harbour hopes of Champions League football and will need to win their remaining games to stand a chance.

Swansea are also in danger as they lost 1-0 at home to Chelsea on Saturday night are against Bournemouth (a), Southampton (h) and Stoke (h).

Southampton face tricky ties against Everton and Man City, too.

Meanwhile, West Ham face Leicester (a), Man United (h) and Everton (h) in their final three matches.

Brighton will play Premier League football next season after a famous win against Man Utd, yesterday.

Premier League relegation odds

West Brom – 1/5000

Southampton – 6/5

Huddersfield – 13/8

Swansea – 4/1

West Ham – 20/1