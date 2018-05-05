Real Madrid have reportedly secured their first signing for next season in the form of Spain and Real Sociedad defender Alvaro Odriozola.

Diario Gol are stating that Los Blancos have wrapped up a deal for the young Spaniard, and that he is to be the club’s first signing of the 2018/19 season.

The news outlet are also reporting that club captain Sergio Ramos has said that the 22-year-old has already passed a medical with the club, something that surely means that the signing is all but completed.

Since emerging onto the scene for the Basque side during the 2016/17 season, Odriozola has since proven to be one of the brightest young talents in La Liga.

The defender’s rapid pace and ability to deliver from out wide has seen some label him as one of the future stars of Spain’s defence.

The player’s performances for Sociedad haven’t gone unnoticed, as the defender has been bagged two caps for La Roja so far this season, with the star making his debut in October.

It’s been reported in the past by Don Balon that Odriozola’s deal contains a €40M release clause, a price that seems a bargain int today’s current transfer market.

If Madrid are to sign Odriozola in the summer, it seems as if they won’t need to dip into the transfer market for a right back any time soon.