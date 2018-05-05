£80m star favours Arsenal transfer over Chelsea, Manchester City or Tottenham

Leicester City forward Riyad Mahrez is reportedly looking to leave the club this summer and his preference would be for a transfer to Arsenal.

The Algeria international’s future has looked in some doubt for a while now following a row that turned ugly as he was reported by Sky Sports as going on strike at the club.

It’s now claimed Mahrez has withdrawn his official transfer request but is still holding out hope of a move to London this summer with Arsenal his favoured option over Chelsea and Tottenham, while Manchester City look out of the picture, according to the Daily Express.

This would be great for Arsenal if true, with the Gunners in dire need of an injection of quality in attack this summer following the January departure of Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United.

Mahrez has been one of the Premier League’s best players in recent times, and won PFA Player of the Year after his dazzling form played a major role in Leicester’s shock 2015/16 title victory.

The 27-year-old arguably deserves his shot at a bigger club now and seems an ideal fit for Arsenal’s style of play.

The Express report that the Foxes value him at £80m so Arsenal will have to smash their transfer record to bring Mahrez to the Emirates Stadium.

BBC Sport has £56m Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the club’s current record signing, after the Gabon international joined from Borussia Dortmund this winter.

The Daily Star have also linked Arsenal with an interest in Mahrez in recent times, though it is not yet known if he remains a priority target.