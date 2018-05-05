Riyad Mahrez has endured a tumultuous time of late with current club, Leicester City, and has refused to commit his future, however, he has withdrawn the transfer request he made in January.

Mahrez, was subject of a multi-million pound offer from Premier League champions, Manchester City, and after a move to the Etihad did not materialise and subsequently he missed training for over a week, with the Algeria international forced to deny he deliberately went on strike.

When asked about the transfer request he put in January – he said he withdrew it – but didn’t say whether he sees his future with the former champions.

“It has gone [the transfer request]. It was in January, it’s another transfer window. I am still here – I don’t want to put a lot of things in my head,” Mahrez told Sky Sports News.

He added: “I am still in contract with Leicester so at the moment I am here and we will see.”

However, the Algerian is said to be holding out hope of a move to London this summer with Arsenal his favoured option over Chelsea and Tottenham, while Manchester City look out of the picture, according to the Daily Express.

The Express say that the Foxes value him at £80m so Arsenal will have to break their transfer record to bring Mahrez to the Emirates Stadium.

