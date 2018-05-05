Chelsea host Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Blues kept their slim hopes of finishing in the top four last weekend when an early Cesc Fabregas goal helped to beat Swansea by a single goal.

4th place Tottenham are favourites to finish third after Liverpool dropped points against West Brom and Stoke City and they have a game in hand over the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will arrive in west London in buoyant mood having progressed to the Champions League final against Real Madrid by getting the better of Roma 7-6 on aggregate in midweek.

A point should be enough to seal Champions League football for the Reds next season.

Chelsea are winless in their last six Premier League meetings with Liverpool .

When is Chelsea vs Liverpool and what time is kick-off?

Chelsea host Liverpool at Stamford Bridge with kick-off scheduled for 4.30pm on Sunday, May 6.

What TV channel is Chelsea vs Liverpool and is there a live stream?

The match will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 4.15pm.

Sky Sports subscribers will be able to stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app.

Chelsea vs Liverpool team news

Chelsea will have left wing-back Marcos Alonso available to face Liverpool after the Spaniard served his three-match ban, while midfielder Danny Drinkwater – who has been left out for the last two games – also returns after a groin problem.

Ethan Ampadu (ankle) is sidelined.

David Luiz (ankle) is back in training but the game will come too soon for him.

Liverpool will be without Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has been ruled out for the season and the World Cup with a knee injury, along with Joel Matip (thigh).

Adam Lallana was included in the Liverpool squad against Roma but failed to make the bench.

Emre Can (back) is still over a week away from injury, but Joe Gomez (ankle) could return.

Chelsea vs Liverpool odds

Chelsea – 5/4

Draw – 5/2

Liverpool – 23/10