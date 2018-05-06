‘The real deal’ – Arsenal fans delighted by ‘phenomenal’ parting gift from Arsene Wenger

Posted by
‘The real deal’ – Arsenal fans delighted by ‘phenomenal’ parting gift from Arsene Wenger

Arsenal fans are raving about the performance of young defender Konstantinos Mavropanos against Burnley this afternoon after he made an impressive debut against Manchester United last week.

The 20-year-old looks a real talent and has made a great early impression to Gunners supporters in just a game and a half at Premier League level.

MORE: Video: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang goal gets Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal send-off started in style

Mavropanos only joined Arsenal in January and would not have expected to become a first-team regular straight away, but fans now think the club have found themselves a real gem here.

Of course, bigger tests will await than Burnley at home, and it’s worth remembering Arsenal were on the losing side to Manchester United last week, even if Mavropanos gave a good account of himself.

mavropanos arsenal
Konstantinos Mavropanos has impressed for Arsenal

It remains to be seen if the Greece Under-21 international will remain in the first-team fold under the next manager, but at the moment it looks like one of Arsene Wenger’s last signings will prove a real gift to whoever comes in next…

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top