‘The real deal’ – Arsenal fans delighted by ‘phenomenal’ parting gift from Arsene Wenger

Arsenal fans are raving about the performance of young defender Konstantinos Mavropanos against Burnley this afternoon after he made an impressive debut against Manchester United last week.

The 20-year-old looks a real talent and has made a great early impression to Gunners supporters in just a game and a half at Premier League level.

Mavropanos only joined Arsenal in January and would not have expected to become a first-team regular straight away, but fans now think the club have found themselves a real gem here.

Of course, bigger tests will await than Burnley at home, and it’s worth remembering Arsenal were on the losing side to Manchester United last week, even if Mavropanos gave a good account of himself.

It remains to be seen if the Greece Under-21 international will remain in the first-team fold under the next manager, but at the moment it looks like one of Arsene Wenger’s last signings will prove a real gift to whoever comes in next…

Already like Mavropanos more than Mustafi #ARSBUR — God I Am (@i4mAgod) May 6, 2018

I like this Mavropanos kid, seems phenomenal — Chris (@thegh0stofchris) May 6, 2018

This Mavropanos kid looks like the real deal. Very impressed with his temperament. — Ominous Hominid ? (@057_CaptainFS) May 6, 2018

Mavropanos looks like a great signing, 1.5m seems to be an absolute bargain — howell page (@howy500012) May 6, 2018

Mavropanos best signing Wenger ever made — Batman and Ozil (@EliteAuba) May 6, 2018

Wenger's last ever debut was given to Mavropanos, he looks solid at the back so i hope he becomes the CB us fans have been crying out for — aasif (@aaasiff7020) May 6, 2018

Mavropanos looks like the type of player Wenger would have found 10-15 years ago but seemed to lose touch with unearthing — Alex Dusza (@AlexDusza) May 6, 2018

Wenger's last blessing is Mavropanos. Remember this tweet. — Guss. (@Wenguss) May 6, 2018