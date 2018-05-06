Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has given some wise words of advice to whoever is named the Gunners’ next manager ahead of his final home game today.

Wenger will lead Arsenal out against Burnley this afternoon for the last time at the Emirates Stadium after recently announcing he would step down as the club’s manager at the end of the season.

MORE: Arsenal legend names the Gunners star he predicts will be much better next season

It is not yet clear who will replace the Frenchman as Arsenal manager, and the 68-year-old himself insists he’ll have no part to play in choosing his successor.

Still, he offered some words of advice to whoever that man may be in his final programme notes today, telling the next manager not to focus too much on the past and to be his own man.

‘I am not involved in who my successor will be, that’s not my job, but what I would say to him is he should follow what he thinks is right for the club,’ Wenger wrote.

Wenger’s advice to his successor: “Don’t be struck too much by what happened before, just do what you think is right for the club.” pic.twitter.com/h9kx5P7EMu — Mattias Karén (@MattiasKaren) May 6, 2018

‘Have a good assessment of the team because I think this team has quality and move the club forward with your own ideas. Don’t be struck too much by what happened before, just do what you think is right for the club.

‘That is the advice I’d give to him, you have to prepare to have that strength to fight every day to do the best possible for Arsenal.’

Replacing Wenger will be no easy job and it will certainly take a big personality to do it and start a new era for the north London giants.

Arsenal host Burnley this afternoon and Wenger will no doubt be hoping to go out on a high.