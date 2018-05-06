With Cardiff and Fulham battling it out for second, three teams still in the hunt for a play-off spot and five sides fearing relegation there’s plenty to play for on the final day of the 2017/18 Championship season.

The final day Championship matches kickoff at 12:30 Sunday.

Cardiff v Reading – Welsh side in pole position

Cardiff, who host relegation threatened Reading, will be promoted to the top flight for only the second time in their history if they match or better Fulham’s result.

The Cottagers are one point behind the Bluebirds with a greater goal difference, so will be hoping Reading, who are desperate for points themselves, can do them a favour.

But with Neil Warnock the promotion specialist at the helm you’d expect Cardiff to get over the line and they’re odds on to pick up all three points, while Reading are a massive 10/1 to pick up a rare away win.

Fulham, meanwhile, face Birmingham at St Andrew’s. Already guaranteed a playoff spot at worst, Slaviša Jokanovi? knows his side must take care of their own business and hope Reading do a job in Wales.

The Cottagers are 4/6 in places to pick up all three points against a Birmingham side who have won just one of their last six Championship games.

Derby should take final playoff spot

Both Preston and Millwall head into the final game of the season still in with a chance of securing a surprise playoff spot, but it’s Derby County who are in the driving seat and know a point against Barnsley will almost certainly guarantee them sixth spot thanks irrelevant of other results thanks to their superior goal difference.

Preston face Burton who are looking to pull off one of the Championship’s great escapes. Nigel Clough’s side have won three games on the bounce only for goal difference to keep them in the drop zone.

And with most of their relegation rivals playing teams at the other end of the table the Brewers know a point could be good enough to see them remain in the division.

The draw is 3/1.

While mathematically it’s possible for Millwall to finish in the top six, they’ll need a small miracle to do so.

They’re three points adrift of Derby and one behind Preston so they’ll need to pick up three points against Aston Villa, tricky, and then hope both Derby and Preston lose along with a nine goal swing on goal difference.

Millwall are 8/5 to bag all three points.

At the foot of the table Sunderland are guaranteed to finish bottom, but who’ll join them in League One next season?

Any two of five teams could go down with just three points separating Reading in 19th and Bolton in 23rd.

The Wanderers have what many would say is an easier fixture compared to their relegation rivals and a point against Nottingham Forest could be good enough to keep them up if results go their way. Forest have nothing to play for so Bolton to win at 4/5 looks decent while the draw is 3/1.

Reading, Birmingham and Barnsley all face tough tasks as discussed earlier and I can’t really see any of them picking up points on the final day, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see Burton make it four wins on the bounce to secure their Championship status.

Predictions: Cardiff to finish second, Derby to bag sixth spot and Barnsley and Birmingham to join Sunderland in League One.

But whatever happens on Sunday it’s set to be an intriguing day and an afternoon of highs and lows.

