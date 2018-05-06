Chelsea poised to beat Premier League rivals to exciting £30million transfer

Chelsea look in pole position to beat fellow Premier League sides Everton and Newcastle to the transfer of Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore, according to reports.

The 22-year-old has long been considered a top young talent after breaking through at Barcelona, though it’s taken him some time to fine-tune his game and realise his potential.

MORE: Chelsea star opens up on mystery injury that’s ruined his season

Traore finally seems to have developed into a more complete player with some impressive displays in the Championship with Middlesbrough this season, and the Daily Mirror claim Chelsea look to be close to snapping him up for around £30million.

With five goals and ten assists in the Championship, Traore has added an end product to his game to go with his blistering pace and fine dribbling skills.

It’s easy to see how a player of his potential could make a fine signing for Chelsea, and £30m could even end up proving a bargain if he can take this form with him into the top flight.

Traore’s recent displays also have Everton and Newcastle looking at him, according to the Mirror, but their report quotes a source close to the situation as saying Chelsea are the favourites.