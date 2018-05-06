Liverpool rival Chelsea for £50million transfer of want-away Premier League star

Liverpool are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in sealing the transfer of Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha ahead of the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City.

The Ivory Coast international has impressed this season, looking back to his best after a failed spell at Manchester United earlier in his career to help Palace secure Premier League survival.

MORE: Liverpool legend urges Jurgen Klopp to make Chelsea boss Antonio Conte eat his words

There seems no question Zaha looks ready to try again to succeed at a top club and it seems he won’t be short of suitors this summer.

With the player keen on joining a club with European football on offer, Liverpool, Chelsea and City are all said to be in for the £50million-rated attacker, according to the Sun.

Jurgen Klopp could do with an extra option up front next season, with the Reds currently short of depth behind their first choice front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Zaha’s pace, dribbling skills and eye for goal would surely make him a valuable option for Liverpool, who will need to be able to shuffle their pack a little more next term if they are to take their fine form in the Champions League and transfer it to a more consistent run in the Premier League.

Pipping rivals like Chelsea and City to Zaha would also be a big boost for the club as it would be a blow for fellow title rivals to get hold of him instead.