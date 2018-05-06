Philippe Coutinho contacts Liverpool star about sealing Barcelona transfer

Former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho has reportedly been in touch with LFC midfielder Emre Can about joining him at Barcelona in this summer’s transfer window.

The Germany international is set to be out of contract with the Reds at the end of this season if he doesn’t agree a new deal, and his future has been the subject of much speculation for the last few months.

According to Don Balon, Coutinho now seems to be playing a part in trying to lure Can to Barcelona for next season in what would undoubtedly be superb business on a free transfer.

The Spanish outlet suggests Barca could do with strengthening in defensive midfield and that Can could be an ideal long-term heir to Sergio Busquets in that role, while Javier Mascherano’s recent departure also leaves them short of depth in that part of the pitch.

This would be another big blow for Liverpool after they saw Coutinho swap Anfield for the Nou Camp in January, even if they’ve coped pretty well without him so far.

Jurgen Klopp certainly cannot continue to lose big names like these if he is to continue the remarkable work he’s done with Liverpool so far.

The German tactician has his side playing an attractive brand of attacking football this season and their superb form has seen them set up a Champions League final date with Real Madrid later this month.

Their former player Coutinho, however, could make it another stressful transfer window for them again this summer.