Sergio Ramos learns Real Madrid will complete stunning Liverpool transfer raid

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has reportedly learned that the club expect to complete the transfer of Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah this summer.

According to Don Balon, the Spain international is in the loop on transfer negotiations at the Bernabeu, and he and other members of the dressing room are confident Salah will be a Madrid player next season.

MORE: Philippe Coutinho contacts Liverpool star about sealing Barcelona transfer

The Egypt international has been in sensational form for Liverpool this term, scoring 43 goals in 49 games in all competitions to establish himself as one of the best players in the world.

Salah was a relatively low-key signing from Roma last summer but has exploded into life in such style at Anfield that Liverpool may now struggle to hold on to him.

This rumour has been about for a while now, with Don Balon also recently suggesting Liverpool were resigned to losing their star player this summer.

The latest from the Spanish outlet is that Ramos believes the move will go through, and it’s fair to say club president Florentino Perez has a pretty good track record of getting the players he wants, no matter the cost.

Don Balon adds, however, that Real are not currently keen on paying Liverpool’s £177million asking price for Salah, so may need to persuade Gareth Bale to accept a move to Merseyside as part of an exchange deal.