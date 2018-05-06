Manchester United are reportedly close to completing the £80million transfer of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as their first signing of the summer.

The Serbia international has long been linked with the Red Devils after an impressive season and it now looks as though his move to Old Trafford is edging closer.

With Jose Mourinho in need of midfielders as he faces losing Michael Carrick to retirement and Marouane Fellaini on a free if he cannot agree a new contract, this news will come as a relief to United fans.

According to the Sun, there has been a breakthrough in talks regarding Milinkovic-Savic, with an £80m deal now expected to go through due to Mourinho using his connections with the player’s agent Mateja Kezman.

Kezman played under Mourinho at Chelsea briefly and the Portuguese has taken advantage of this to seal what would be United’s second most expensive signing ever, according to the Sun.

This looks a good investment for a player widely regarded as one of the finest midfielders in Europe, as well as one of the top young talents coming through at the moment.

An intelligent passer with a good engine and eye for goal, Milinkovic-Savic could give United just what they need in midfield next season after some unconvincing performances in that department this year, particularly with Paul Pogba struggling to look the part under Mourinho.