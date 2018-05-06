Jose Mourinho ready to green-light transfer as Ernesto Valverde requests Barcelona sign Manchester United star

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has reportedly requested the signing of Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera in this summer’s transfer window.

According to Don Balon, Valverde would be keen on a swoop for Herrera to help plug the gap that’s about to be left by Andres Iniesta in the middle of the park.

Although the Spain international has not been a regular for United for most of this season, he remains a highly regarded talent and shone in La Liga in the past with Athletic Bilbao.

It could be that a return is now on the cards as Barca hope to pounce on his uncertain situation at Old Trafford, with Don Balon suggesting Jose Mourinho has given the player the all-clear to move on if he has an offer he wants to accept.

United have the likes of Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay ahead of Herrera in the pecking order at the moment and have also been linked with other big-name signings in midfield.

The Sun have reported that a deal is in place for the Red Devils to sign Lazio starlet Sergej Milinkovic-Savic for £80million, which would surely only push Herrera even further down the pecking order.

The 28-year-old joined United back in 2014 and has become something of a fan-favourite for his committed and hard-working performances in midfield.