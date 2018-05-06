Manchester United star facing axe in FA Cup final vs Chelsea after angering Jose Mourinho

Anthony Martial now looks unlikely to play in Manchester United’s FA Cup final clash against Chelsea this month after angering Jose Mourinho with his poor performance against Brighton.

The France international earned a rare start in Friday evening’s match, though he failed to take his opportunity as United lost 1-0 to Chris Hughton’s men in a dire performance.

MORE: Breakthrough: Jose Mourinho uses special connections to make £80m star first Man Utd transfer of the summer

It’s been a difficult season overall for Martial, who despite making a bright start to the campaign has continued to struggle to hold down a regular starting spot.

There are now various conflicting rumours over his future at Old Trafford, with RMC claiming Mourinho is eager to keep him and is promising him a chance to play up front more next season.

Elsewhere, however, the Daily Mirror suggest Martial is not in Mourinho’s plans after failing to develop and could be used in a swap deal for Chelsea winger Willian.

For now, at least, the 22-year-old looks to have cost himself a place in the United line up against the Blues in the FA Cup final, according to the Daily Mail.

Their report also links him as a target for the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham and if he is left out of such a big game it does seem to suggest Mourinho has ran out of patience with the player.