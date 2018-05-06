Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho wants his side to join the running to seal the transfer of Lyon attacking midfielder Nabil Fekir this summer, it has emerged.

CaughtOffside understands the France international’s availability has got Mourinho pushing for United to be in contention for his signature in what would likely be a £50million move ahead of next season.

This comes amid doubts over the future of Anthony Martial, who put in a poor shift against Brighton on Friday and who has been linked by the Daily Mirror as a possible makeweight in a swap deal with Chelsea for Willian.

Fekir could be an ideal like-for-like replacement after an impressive season in Ligue 1, though it remains to be seen if he is an absolute top priority for Mourinho.

The Times have also recently linked the Red Devils with Monaco’s Thomas Lemar, Bordeaux starlet Malcom and Ajax wonderkid Justin Kluivert as possible upgrades in attack as Martial could head for the Old Trafford exit door.

After a difficult season in which United have barely been a genuine title contender to Manchester City, major changes are surely required at the club this summer.

Fekir, 24, has contributed 22 goals and 8 assists to Lyon’s season in all competitions, showing that he could be ready to make the step up to a bigger club.

The Sun recently linked him as a £50million target for Arsenal, while the Metro today report that the word in France is Fekir has an agreement with Lyon that he can move on at the end of this season.

It seems clear United want to strengthen in attack and CaughtOffside understands Mourinho would be prepared for United to fork out the £50m required to beat the likes of Arsenal to Fekir as he may actually prove one of the cheaper options on the market at that price.

Sources close to United told CaughtOffside: ‘Jose is an admirer of Fekir and wants United to be in the running if he is available, which it looks like he will be. But there’s not been any offer or contact as of yet.’

It may be that Mourinho will have to wait on Martial’s future and the status of other aforementioned targets such as Willian and Lemar before moving ahead with a firm offer for Fekir.