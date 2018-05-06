Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter this afternoon to slate German international Mesut Ozil after he was left out of the match day squad for their clash against Burnley, with some fans suggesting that he has done so by faking injury.

The north London side take on the Clarets this afternoon at the Emirates, and if Sean Dyche’s side win, they’ll be set to go level on points with the Gunners in sixth.

MORE: Arsene Wenger gives valuable piece of advice to Arsenal’s next manager ahead of final home game

Ozil was left out of the game today, with some fans stating that he’s putting on an injury in order to do so.

Following the realisation that Ozil was not in the squad, fans took to Twitter to slam the former Real Madrid star for him not being included in Arsene Wenger’s squad to take on Burnley in the Premier League today.

Here are a few select tweets from fans making their fume for Ozil known on Twitter this afternoon. Do you think Ozil is feigning injury to sit out today’s match? Let us know below.

Where the fuck is ozil? Injured or just doesnt fancy it? Sell the prick https://t.co/dR8C3avqSj — A Beaver (@BeaversBeanBag) May 6, 2018

Ozil ‘injured’ again. Soft bastard can’t take stick when it’s deserved. https://t.co/JuOritTsPl — ollie (@ollieyh) May 6, 2018

‘Ozil misses out’. It’s called a hangover and not willing to get injured before the WC — Bigo1 (@Bigo1_) May 6, 2018

Ozil “injured” again. Bullshit — Jack Webb (@jackle994) May 6, 2018

Yer da was right. Ozil now “injured” until end of the season ? https://t.co/YMKxa0LWJp — Tayo (@TayoMadeYouLook) May 6, 2018

Why does Mesut Ozil always get random illnesses or slight injuries?? ? — ? Josh Clark ?? (@joishcloik) May 6, 2018

Ozil dropped today with mystery “back injury”. ? — Pep Almighty (@FR_INC) May 6, 2018

Ozil missing every other game through myseterious illnesses or injuries is getting a bit much now! — Jack Young (@_Jack_Young_) May 6, 2018

Ozil apparently has a back injury and is out for the final 3 games. Im just going to force myself to believe that… — Sebas AFC (@sebas8santos) May 6, 2018