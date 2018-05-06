“Sell the prick” – Arsenal fans left fuming with key Gunners star, claims ace is faking injury to be left out of squad

Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter this afternoon to slate German international Mesut Ozil after he was left out of the match day squad for their clash against Burnley, with some fans suggesting that he has done so by faking injury. 

The north London side take on the Clarets this afternoon at the Emirates, and if Sean Dyche’s side win, they’ll be set to go level on points with the Gunners in sixth.

Ozil was left out of the game today, with some fans stating that he’s putting on an injury in order to do so.

Following the realisation that Ozil was not in the squad, fans took to Twitter to slam the former Real Madrid star for him not being included in Arsene Wenger’s squad to take on Burnley in the Premier League today.

Here are a few select tweets from fans making their fume for Ozil known on Twitter this afternoon. Do you think Ozil is feigning injury to sit out today’s match? Let us know below.

