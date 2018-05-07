Agent provides crucial update on Man Utd’s touted £80m star summer signing

Speculation had suggested that Man Utd were closing in on the £80m signing of Lazio starlet Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The Serbian ace’s agent has provided a key update.

As noted by The Sun, it had been claimed that an £80m deal with the Serie A outfit had been reached with Jose Mourinho adding a quality piece to his squad to bolster his midfield.

The 23-year-old has undoubtedly established himself as one of the top prospects in Europe, offering defensive solidity and combativeness coupled with technical quality and class in the final third which has seen him contribute 13 goals and nine assists in 46 appearances so far this season.

In turn, he would make for a great signing for any club, but it appears as though suggestions that Man Utd have already won the race for his signature this summer were a little premature.

His agent, former striker Mateja Kezman, has provided a crucial update on his client’s future and has seemingly rebuffed claims that an agreement is already in place.

“Lazio have three big games to go and nobody has talked about any negotiations at this moment,” Kezman told Lazionew.eu.

“It’s only normal there is enormous interest in Sergej between some top European clubs, but we do not have any agreement with any club.”

That would therefore suggest that United still have work to do to prise him away from the Stadio Olimpico, unless of course Kezman is merely remaining coy to avoid Milinkovic-Savic’s future from becoming a distraction for all parties concerned.

Time will tell if the Serbian international finds himself at Old Trafford next season or not, but it’s certainly an exciting potential addition for the Red Devils. Finding a combination between Milinkovic-Savic and Paul Pogba, it could arguably bring a real balance to United and put two long-term pillars in place for their success to provide a powerful and technically sound base in the middle of the park.