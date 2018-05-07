Agreement reached: Shock Chelsea exit moves step closer, pay cut touted – report

Chelsea forward Alvaro Morata is reportedly edging ever closer to an exit from Stamford Bridge, just one season after joining the Blues from Real Madrid.

It hasn’t quite gone to plan for the 25-year-old in his first season in England, as he was expected to play a pivotal role in leading the line for Antonio Conte.

SEE MORE: Chelsea emerge as serious competition for Liverpool for €60m transfer target

He hasn’t been prolific enough though, as he’s managed just 15 goals in 45 appearances in all competitions, with January signing Olivier Giroud proving to be a fundamental addition to give Chelsea a boost in the second half of the campaign.

Goals have been a problem for the Blues in general this year, as they’ve scored just 61 in 36 Premier League games, the lowest tally of the top six sides.

Now, Calciomercato, via RAI Sport, are reporting that Morata could be moving closer to leaving Stamford Bridge as he has supposedly agreed a deal with former club Juventus which would also see him take a pay cut to suggest that he’s very keen on an exit.

Morata wasn’t prolific in Italy either in truth as he scored just 27 goals in 93 games for the Turin giants between 2014 and 2016.

However, he did have a habit of scoring important goals for the club, and he added 20 in 43 games for Real Madrid last season before moving to Chelsea to suggest that he was moving in the right direction.

From injuries to a loss of confidence and poor form, he hasn’t quite been able to make things tick in west London, and based on this report, he could be seeking an alternative solution which sees him leave rather than stick it out and hope for better results in his second season having had a chance to really settle.

That in turn is what still makes this a potential shock exit, as with a full pre-season under his belt with his Chelsea teammates and in his second year living in London, he arguably could have expected happier times and more effective results on the pitch after such a big move.