Swap deal: Huge Champions League club ready to sell £42m Manchester United target and want £36m Red Devils star as replacement

A huge Champions League club could be prepared to sell a Manchester United target but are eyeing a United star as a replacement at the same time.

Bayern Munich could be prepared to sell Manchester United target Arturo Vidal but are eyeing Anthony Martial as a replacement.

Vidal has been linked regularly with a move to Man United in recent months and it would now appear that the likelihood of the Chilean leaving the Bundesliga champions may only be set to increase.

In March, the Daily Star reported that United and Jose Mourinho were preparing to lodge a £42m bid for Vidal and the respected Italian outlet CalcioMercato have today reported that the German side look ready to part ways with Vidal amid an outlook of rebuilding their squad after another unsuccessful Champions League campaign.

The Italian report states that a squad overhaul could be on the cards for Bayern with a number of young talented stars being eyed to inject a fresh generation of talent into a somewhat ageing squad.

Man United’s very own Anthony Martial is one of the stars being linked with a potential move to Bayern by the report and the Frenchman has struggled to cement regular playing time at Old Trafford in recent months due to the arrival of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal in January.

Martial arrived at Old Trafford under Louis van Gaal in 2015 for an initial fee of £36m. (Fee per BBC Sport)

Both deals perhaps make sense given the circumstances and they could potentially benefit each other with a swap deal for the two stars now likely to be the next natural progression in the transfer speculation.