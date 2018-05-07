BBC Premier League team of week: Chelsea duo, Arsenal star get nod but pundit slammed

It was another busy weekend in the Premier League, and BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks has revealed his team of the week which includes a Chelsea duo.

Unsurprisingly, there’s a significant West Bromwich Albion contingent, as the Baggies picked up an impressive win over Tottenham to keep their faint survival hopes alive.

Darren Moore has done a brilliant job since replacing Alan Pardew, and even if the club get relegated he has undoubtedly done his chances of keeping the job on a permanent basis no harm at all.

Ben Foster, Craig Dawson and Ahmed Hegazi get the nod in this BBC XI having managed to keep Spurs quiet and keep a crucial clean sheet at the Hawthorns.

Huddersfield’s Mathias Jorgensen is also included in the backline after keeping Man City at bay at the Etihad, while Antonio Rudiger completes the defence after his crucial role in Chelsea’s important win over Liverpool.

The Blues needed victory to give themselves a major boost in their pursuit of a top four finish this season, and they got it while managing to keep Mohamed Salah and Co. in check too.

N’Golo Kante certainly helped in that regard too and is also included in Crooks line-up, as he takes his place alongside Mark Noble and Ruben Loftus-Cheek in midfield.

Crystal Palace picked up a huge result at Stoke which unfortunately for the Potters sent them down to the Championship, as Wilfried Zaha continued to prove his importance to the Eagles. It’s questionable as to whether Crooks’ £70m valuation of the forward, as noted in his BBC Sport column, is a fair and realistic fee though in fairness.

Nathan Redmond was on the mark for Southampton in their draw at Everton as he put in a real shift for the Saints who are still battling for safety. However, as noted in the tweets below, Crooks got some stick for this specific selection as fans took issue with the fact that the pacy winger has failed to produce that level of performance for most of the season.

There is no doubt that Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang deserved his spot in the line-up though with a brace in his side’s 5-0 win over Burnley.

That’s now eight goals in 11 Premier League games for the 28-year-old since he joined the Gunners in January, and he’ll be hoping to really kick on next season.

Given the overall performance, there may be a couple other Arsenal players who will feel aggrieved that they didn’t get the same recognition though.

Image courtesy of BBC Sport.

No Hazard, No Giroud but Redmond makes the team ? — Thomas Hoskins ? (@RealTomHoskins) May 6, 2018

It was Redmond’s first goal of the season. It was obvious to all that he should have started, especially Garth. No wait, obvious only to Garth. — Phil B (@phil6b) May 7, 2018