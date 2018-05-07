Chelsea emerge as serious competition for Liverpool for €60m transfer target

Chelsea are reportedly pushing ahead with plans to swoop for Lyon ace Nabil Fekir this summer, who has also been linked with Liverpool.

The 24-year-old has been in fine form this season, scoring 22 goals and providing seven assists in 37 appearances in all competitions.

That has played a big part in helping his side to second place in the Ligue 1 table with just two games remaining, and so with that in mind, it’s no surprise that he’s attracting attention from Europe while at 24, he still has plenty of room for maturing and improvement.

According to L’Equipe, if Lyon are forced into accepting defeat and selling him, they want around €60m for his services with Liverpool credited with an interest in the French international.

However, it’s added that Chelsea are serious about a transfer swoop too and have perhaps even edged ahead of the competition in the race to land Fekir’s signature.

Albeit the Blues do have quality options in that department with the likes of Eden Hazard, Pedro and Willian who can play in and around a main striker, Fekir would arguably add a different dynamic while he has the versatility to play in various positions.

That could make him an appealing target for Liverpool for the same reasons, as although Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have been in fine form this year, the Reds may opt to consider adding quality and depth in that department if they wish to compete on various fronts moving forward.

Fekir would certainly do that, and his form this season makes him an appealing target. Nevertheless, making the step up the Premier League will be difficult, and so it remains to be seen who is willing to splash out on him and show faith in him being able to have a decisive impact in England.