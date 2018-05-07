Cristiano Ronaldo injury update: Zidane concern over Real Madrid superstar ahead of CL final

The Champions League final will see Real Madrid take on Liverpool in Kiev on May 26, and the Spanish giants will be hoping that Cristiano Ronaldo is fit to lead their charge.

The Portuguese ace netted in the 2-2 draw with Barcelona at the Nou Camp on Sunday, taking his tally for the season to an impressive 43 goals in 42 games.

SEE MORE: Video: Cristiano Ronaldo cancels out Luis Suarez goal as Barcelona and Real Madrid make exciting start to El Clasico

That in turn is an indication of how important the 33-year-old is to Madrid’s hopes of landing silverware to end the campaign, and they’ll be desperate to see him in the starting line-up when they take on Liverpool.

However, after sustaining a knock in the scramble to score his goal against Barca, Ronaldo needed treatment on an ankle injury before he was replaced at half-time.

Naturally, that sparked real concern for Madrid over the extent of the problem and how long it could possibly rule him out for.

While Zidane has suggested that it is ‘minor’, there will still be an anxious wait to determine the issue as Ronaldo is expected to undergo further tests and scans on Monday.

“Ronaldo said it was something minor. We will look tomorrow and see what damage has been done, he is a little bit worried (about Kiev) but says it’s something minor,” he told the media, as reported by The Mirror.

“Right now it’s not good but I think it’s minor. It’s just the movement, tomorrow we’ll see. He said it’s minor. Champions League? We’re going to do everything to make it.”

From a neutral perspective, not seeing the Portuguese international in the final would be a huge blow as he will relish the opportunity to produce on the big stage as always.

However, Liverpool may be handed a massive boost if he doesn’t recover in time, but with over two weeks to go, Zidane will be desperately hoping that it’s more than enough time for his talisman to get back to full fitness and that it isn’t more serious than initial suggestions.