A Barcelona star is ready to complete a move away from the La Liga giants, according to his Dad.

Barcelona star Rafinha appears keen to complete a move away from the Camp Nou after a successful loan spell at Inter Milan.

The 25-year-old has been on loan at Serie A giants Inter Milan since January after struggling to find game time at Barcelona.

The Brazilian has settled into life at the San Siro and has already made more than ten appearances for the club and is often deployed as Inter’s main creative player in the number ten role.

It would appear that the attacking midfielder now wants to make his move from Barcelona to Inter Milan a permanent one.

A report from the Italian outlet CalcioMercato has stated that comments from Rafinha’s Dad, who is also his agent, has indicated that the Brazilian is more than happy to remain at Inter and in Italy regardless of whether the Serie A side can seal Champions League football or not.

The report also suggests that Inter have an option to buy Rafinha on a permanent basis from Barcelona for a fee of €35m.

It is therefore looking increasingly likely that the Brazilian will not return to the Camp Nou to rejoin the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.