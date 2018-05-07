Fee agreed: Liverpool to secure €70m move for sensational ace to replace departed Coutinho

Liverpool have reportedly agreed a deal for a star that could be set to replace the departed Philippe Coutinho who is now at Barcelona.

A fee has reportedly been agreed for Liverpool to sign Lyon star Nabil Fekir who has been linked as a Philippe Coutinho replacement.

The French news outlet RMC Sport has reported that Liverpool have agreed a fee in the region of €70m to sign the extremely talented star. The report states that former Liverpool boss Gerard Houllier is now an assistant to Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas with Houllier likely to be playing a part in helping the deal move along for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool.

Fekir has had an extremely successful season in which the playmaker has added consistent goalscoring to his large assist tally. Fekir has 22 goals in all competitions for Lyon this season alone.

Amid the news, the Mirror have today reported that Liverpool’s desire to sign Fekir is likely to stem from their need the clean up from the January transfer window. Fekir is reportedly seen as a natural successor to Philippe Coutinho who left for Barcelona in January due to Fekir’s versatility in wide and central positions.

There is of course no official confirmation as of yet on the deal but French reports are proving to be increasingly positive for all Liverpool fans.