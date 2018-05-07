Having struggled to make a consistent impact this season, Man Utd forward Anthony Martial’s future at the club is reportedly in real doubt.

The 22-year-old has made 44 appearances in all competitions so far this season, but he’s predominantly been used off the bench.

His early season form suggested that he was still set for an important role at Old Trafford regardless, as he has 11 goals and nine assists this year, but speculation over his future at Man Utd has never been far away.

According to The Express, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, it’s claimed that Jose Mourinho is ready to let the French international move on this summer with Juventus interested in snapping him up.

Further, Calciomercato have suggested that Martial’s valuation may well have dropped to around €40m, which seems like a bargain for a young player with so much talent and quality that just needs to be unlocked on a consistent basis for him to prove he’s a class act.

Competition for places has been a real issue for Martial as coupled with the arrival of Alexis Sanchez in January, he hasn’t been able to push himself up the pecking order and prove his worth to Mourinho with the Manchester Evening News noting his struggle this season.

In turn, a move to Juventus may well suit all parties concerned, as although the Turin giants are closing in on yet another Serie A title this season, adding youth, pace and width to their squad is something that coach Massimiliano Allegri could be keen on.

With attacking options such as Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic at his disposal currently, Martial could offer them a different dynamic to compliment and compete with the likes Douglas Costa and Federico Bernardeschi.

As with any top club though, should the Frenchman complete a move to Juventus, he’ll still face stiff competition as Juve need a deep squad to compete on various fronts and so in that sense, it may not be too different from what he’s experiencing at Man Utd.