Surebet betting strategy

Nowadays, many sport fans are gambling to make plenty of cash. However, most bettors eventually get only loss since all existing betting strategies appear to be ineffective.

Anyway, some bettors still get stable income due to surebet system.

What is surebet?

Surebet is an arbitrage situation which enables gambler to bet on opposing outcomes of the event and get profit no matter the result.

Such situations appear to be frequent because bookmakers have no time react to odds change so switch them with delay.

Arbitrage situations can also appear due to simple competition between bookmakers, which encourages them to uprate the odds. Sometimes they can even appear because of mistakes on the line.

Surebet types

Currently, arbitrage situations are sorted out by several parameters: number of outcomes and beginning time.

The simplest arbitrage situation sorted by the number of outcomes consists of two opposing bets. However, 3-outcome surebets are also quite spread. There are also arbitrage situations with 4-5 outcomes, but they are pretty rare.

Arbitrage situations are divided into Prematch and Live by the beginning time. Prematch surebets appear with events that start in a while. It’s much easier to work with such events.

Live surebets appear with events in real time and usually have higher yield percent.

What surebets look like?

B1 – H1 (-1.5) = @1.83, H2 (+1.5) = @2.13

B2 – H1 (-1.5) = @2.06, H2 (+1.5) = @1.85

Here we see the odds for two different bookmakers (B1 and B2) for La Liga, and specifically the bets for handicap.

Regular bettor has no clue what these quotas mean, but arber will notice that H2(+1.5) with B1 and H1(-1.5) with B2 make up an arb, since the odds are higher 2.0. Betting these outcomes simultaneously, the gambler will get profit no matter the outcome.

Nevertheless, we should consider the fact that the example contains the simplest, apparent and rare surebet. In fact, the search and calculation may take too much time and power, so gamblers employ the services of specialized bookmaker scanners.

Arbitrage betting service benefits

Operating principle of arbitrage services lies in data collection and analysis of enormous amount of bookmaker lines with further issuance to clients.

All leading arbitrage scanners possess a built-in calculator to help you estimate your stake.

BetBurger is one of the best surebet scanners, which is actively used by lots of professional gamblers.

Currently, the scanner gathers and analyzes information from 70+ bookmakers in more than 20 kinds of sport in Live and Prematch.

Another advantage of BetBurger is its extensive functionality to simplify the working process.

It’s worth noting that the service includes additional functionality like the above-mentioned calculator, hiding menu, plugin for direct link to betslip etc.

Conclusion

Arbitrage betting (surebets) really can help a gambler to beat a bookie, and this article proves it to be true. But in order to make money on this strategy you need to learn how to search and calculate arbitrage situations fast.

You can do it alone, but most experts use arbitrage betting services. Especially, it concerns newbies without required experience and skills.

In the end we’d like to recommend you the service for comparing bookmaker odds and finding the best prices for the event.

Thereby, OddsFan comparison service enables us to get the best odds for the event in a couple of clicks. Wide selection of bookmakers, sports and markets will please even the most picky bettors.