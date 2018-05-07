Video: ‘Come to United’ – £100m Chelsea superstar gives verdict on a Manchester United move in social media video

A Chelsea star has discussed a potential move to Manchester United in a social media video.

Eden Hazard gave his verdict on a potential transfer to Manchester United from Chelsea in an Instagram video.

What do you do when getting your barnet trimmed? Perhaps you indulge in awkward small talk and ask your barber “how long you been cutting hair for, then?” and pretend to act surprised when he tells you “all my life, mate” despite the fact that this chat surfaces every single time you get a haircut. Maybe you make every conscious effort possible to avoid any possible small talk or eye contact that could occur. Not Eden Hazard, though. Chelsea’s Eden Hazard takes the opportunity to discuss with his barber the chances of a sensational move from Stamford Bridge to Manchester United.

The Belgian conducted an Instagram live in high spirits this weekend in which he and his barber answered questions from Hazard’s fans. Inevitably, the subject of a move away from Chelsea arose.

Hazard has been linked with a move away from Antonio Conte and Chelsea all season and Eurosport recently reported that Real Madrid were lining up an audacious £100m bid for the Belgian.

It was Manchester United however that were the subject of interest in Hazard’s Instagram live this weekend with one watcher commenting “come to United.” Hazard left little room for any of us desperate journalists to make any plausible interpretation that he could be rejoining Jose Mourinho by simply laughing at the possibility of a move.

Watch the moment below which categorically ends any links of Hazard moving to Man United before they have even started.