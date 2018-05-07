Arsenal will confirm Arsene Wenger replacement by this date as European talisman emerges as front-runner for the job

A forecasted timeline has been put in place for when Arsenal will name the successor to Arsene Wenger.

Arsenal will confirm a replacement manager to Arsene Wenger before the World Cup with Juventus manager Max Allegri looking the favourite.

BBC journalist and Arsenal correspondent David Ornstein has often been regarded as the gospel for transfer rumours and potential deals for Arsenal fans. Ornstein was the man who initially broke the details of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s move from Borussia Dortmund to the Emirates in January and his tips are often highly-regarded within the Chinese whispers world of football media.

Ornstein has tonight lamented that he expects Arsenal to formally complete a deal to bring in a replacement for Arsene Wenger before the World Cup starts and he has dropped a huge indication as to who is likely to replace the Frenchman.

Arsenal hope to name boss by World Cup. #AFC want proper process & to respect those in jobs. No idea who but not Simeone, Tuchel (#PSG may confirm Wed), Löw (#GER stay likely), Rodgers, Faria etc. Don’t sense Enrique, hear Allegri plans to leave #Juventus but unclear on next move — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) May 7, 2018

With the World Cup kicking off on the 14th of June it gives Arsenal little more than just a month to secure their next manager and the first new face in the Emirates dugout for 22 years.

That is an extremely small time frame, yet the decision may be an inevitable one as to who will replace Wenger.

Ornstein has ruled out the likelihood of managers such as Brendan Rodgers, Luis Enrique or Joachim Low as successors to Wenger but dropped a huge indication that Max Allegri could be leaving Juventus.

Paired with a report from the Independent today that states that Allegri is now likely to be the favourite to take over at the Emirates, it appears that the Italian could be confirmed as the next Arsenal boss in less-than five weeks time if Ornstein’s projected timeline comes to fruition.