Arsenal will have a huge void to fill this summer as long-time manager Arsene Wenger prepares to step down at the end of the season after 22 years in charge.

The veteran tactician doesn’t leave them in a particularly strong position given that are set to finish sixth in the Premier League table this season and with no trophies.

That means no Champions League football at the Emirates again next season, and so it will likely only add to the difficulty of bedding in a new manager during what will be a tricky transitional period.

Results this season have emphasised the point that Arsenal simply aren’t strong enough as they currently are to compete for major honours, and so it will likely take significant reinforcements to bridge the gap that has been created.

Former Gunners star Ray Parlour has had his say on the matter, suggesting that as much as £250m may be needed at the club this summer to address their weaknesses and put them in a position to compete for a top four spot.

“If I was the new manager going into the club in the summer, the first thing I would say is, ‘How much have I got to spend?’ he told talkSPORT. “I’d say they would need £200m, but a little bit more if they want to compete – £250m.

“The challenge for Arsenal’s new manager is to get back into the top four, and to do that you’ve got to have investment – simple.”

Arsenal trail fourth-placed Tottenham by 11 points with two games remaining this season. That’s a significant gap and so perhaps Parlour’s call for heavy investment is fair.

One area that they will have to improve this summer is the defence, as it simply hasn’t been up to standard. Having conceded 48 goals in the league, 22 more than champions Manchester City, that should arguably be where the bulk of the money is spent.