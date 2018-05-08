Arsenal confident of spoiling Liverpool and Manchester City transfer plans with improved offer

Arsenal are reportedly growing in confidence that they can secure Jack Wilshere to a new contract with the club amid transfer interest from their Premier League rivals.

Liverpool and Manchester City are mentioned as among the clubs monitoring the England international’s situation but he could now agree on a new deal after the Gunners offered improved terms, according to the Daily Mirror.

Wilshere has had his ups and downs in his Arsenal career, but has looked back to his best for much of this season after battling back from a series of bad injuries.

At his best, there’s no doubt Wilshere is one of the finest creative midfield players in the country, with the Mirror listing other big clubs like Juventus and AC Milan as being among the clubs keeping an eye on his situation.

It would be a big boost for Arsenal to keep hold of the 26-year-old and ensure some stability at the club ahead of what is set to be one of the most important summers in their recent history.

Arsene Wenger will be stepping down as manager at the end of this season and his replacement no doubt has a big job on his hands to get the north Londoners back to where they once were.

Keeping Wilshere would be a good start and the Mirror suggest he could now be close to finally committing his future to the club.

This would be a blow for Liverpool in particular as the Sun link them with Sami Khedira as another option in midfield this summer as they face losing Emre Can on a free.