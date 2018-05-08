Barcelona vs Villarreal Live Stream and TV Channel Info, Match Preview, Team News and Kick-Off Time

Barcelona’s quest to go an entire league season undefeated continues when they take on Villarreal on Wednesday in La Liga.

The La Liga champions drew 2-2 with bitter rivals, Real Madrid, in El Clasico to preserve their unbeaten record.

They took the lead through Luis Suarez, however, Cristiano Ronaldo equalised before going off injured at half-time as Sergi Roberto was sent off before the break.

Lionel Messi then scored to give the hosts the lead, before Gareth Bale scored a wonderful equaliser.

The Catalan giants have three games left and also won the reverse fixture 2-0 against Villarreal in December, thanks to goals from Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi.

When is Barcelona vs Villarreal and what time is kick-off?

Barcelona host Villarreal at Camp Nou with kick-off scheduled for 7pm on Wednesday, May 9.

Barcelona vs Villarreal Live Stream and TV Channel

The game can be watched live on TV on Sky Sports Football and it can be streamed live online using Sky Go.

Barcelona vs Villarreal team news

Andres Iniesta continues to say his goodbyes and could feature again as he prepares to bid farewell to his childhood club, as per the BBC.

Sergi Roberto is unavailable due to suspension after being sent off in El Clasico.

Lucas Digne is an injury concern, while Jose Arnaiz is also out of action, according to Goal.

Goal also report that Villarreal will be without Bruno Soriano, Leandro Suarez and Ramiro Guerra, who sidelined with knee injuries.

Barcelona vs Villarreal odds

Barcelona – 2/7

Draw – 5/1

Villarreal – 9/1